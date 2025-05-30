Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is a man in demand as the summer transfer window prepares to open on June 1.

The 24-year-old has a €25m release clause in place in Catalonia, with a number of offers on the table, as he waits to make a future decision.

Despite their burning local rivalry, Barcelona have made a strong push for Garcia since the end of the season, amid rumours they have already agreed terms with his agent.

Reports from Cadena Cope, indicate Barcelona are one of three interested clubs, alongside two offers from the Premier League, and Garcia prefers a quick decision.

Man City lead Garcia transfer race?

One of the suitors is thought to be Newcastle United, but more recently, it’s been claimed they are pursuing another option as first choice, despite being cast in pole position previously.

That has opened the door for Manchester City but reports are mixed over what his final intentions are.

Some indications claim the temptation of the Premier League has won over the Sallent-born stopper with others stating he is ready to grasp the controversy of joining Barcelona.

Barcelona’s Plan B for Garcia

Barcelona are confident over securing a contract extension with Wojciech Szczesny to remain at the club for another season.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s return to fitness means they will battle for the No.1 spot with Inaki Pena ready to move on.

That uncertainty over playing time could also derail a move for Garcia who wants solid guarantees over his role before joining a new club.

Reports from Diario Sport indicate Barcelona could now switch to a fresh target with Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro added to the list.

The Spain international is under contract in San Sebastian until 2027, but if Garcia proves to be a dead end, Remiro could be viewed as the ideal long-term successor to Ter Stegen.