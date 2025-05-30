Atletico Madrid agree terms with USMNT star

With Real Betis’ season ending on Wednesday night, their transfer business is getting underway in earnest. One of the most likely exits is USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso, who has made an impact ever since arriving in Seville.

Cardoso, 23, was signed from Internacional in Brazil in January of 2024, and more or less locked down a starting role immediately. Betis have already extended his contract, but last summer agreed a €25m sell clause with Tottenham Hotspur, in exchange for a reduction in price on Giovani Lo Celso.

Priority target for Atletico Madrid

Spurs are reportedly interested in Cardoso for next season, but require the green light from the player in order to make a move. Their issue is that Atletico Madrid have made him a priority target. Marca say that after the Conference League final, Atletico have now made formal contact, after both sides expressed an interest in a deal several weeks ago.

Their information is that Cardoso has given the green light for a deal, and there is a verbal agreement on personal terms for a contract that will run four or five seasons.

Negotiation ahead with Real Betis

Now Atletico must open talks with Betis. Cardoso has a contract until 2030 and a release clause of €80m, but their expectation is that they will be able to close a deal for a fee not too distant from the €25m that Spurs would have to pay. Betis do hold an interest in Rodrigo Riquelme, who could be a factor in negotiations, although Atletico are also attempting to include him in a deal for Villarreal’s Alex Baena.

🚨 Diego Simeone: “Now there’s an intention to be protagonists again. Last season, five or six players came in, which hadn’t happened in a long time. Hopefully next season we’ll have a similar number of new signings. There’s no other way than to keep moving forward, trying to… pic.twitter.com/0A9SC5HZn7 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 30, 2025

Cardoso will not be available for Club World Cup

While the hope at the Metropolitano is that they can close a deal for Baena in time for the World Cup, Cardoso would not be available. He is set to join up with the USMNT, as they prepare for the Gold Cup this summer, hence any deal they do strike will go through in July.