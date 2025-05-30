Aston Villa launch offer for Manchester United and Barcelona target

Several top sides are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer, and Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier has had one of the most impressive campaigns in Europe this season. The 23-year-old has a contract until 2027, and having been burnt in the past with players running down their contracts, it would be no surprise if Les Dogues were willing to enter into negotiations.

Information from Caught Offside explains that Aston Villa have been the first to move for Chevalier. They look as if they will be moving on from Emiliano Martinez this summer, and Sporting Director Monchi has already contacted the French side indicating they are willing to offer €47.5m for Chevalier. Previous reports have indicated that Lille would require at the very minimum €40m for his signature.

Manchester United interest in Chevalier

Another Premier League side that could put significant money on the table is Manchester United, who themselves are looking to replace Andre Onana this summer. However they will not have European football to offer to Chevalier this season either.

Barcelona have Chevalier on shortlist

Since midway through this season, it has been noted that Chevalier is on Barcelona’s shortlist, although the Blaugrana only decided to move for a goalkeeper recently. They are in the midst of a heated race for the signature of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia – Manchester United also hold an interest in him – but if they cannot get a deal done for Garcia, could turn their attentions to Chevalier.

Do Barcelona have the budget to match their ambitions?

Barcelona continue to be linked with moves for Marcus Rashford and Luis Diaz further forward, while their two alternatives to Garcia are thought to be Chevalier and Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen. The recent news that they are unlikely to be back within their salary limit again this summer likely prices them out of most of these deals though, even if Garcia’s €25m release clause makes him more viable.