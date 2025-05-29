Xabi Alonso to be put in tight spot as Real Madrid alter transfer stance

Real Madrid have reacted quickly this summer to a season without a major trophy, with the Intercontinental Cup and the European Supercup the only silverware put away at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. That has taken the form of over €100m in spending before the European season is officially over.

New manager Xabi Alonso was seemingly keen to join Los Blancos after the Club World Cup to give him time to prepare, but he will at least have three new players to bolster his options in the United States. The Basque manager will be able to count on Alvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold coming through the door.

Midfielder next on the agenda for Real Madrid

A midfielder was said to be next on the agenda for Los Blancos, with a lack of control in the middle of the pitch proving an issue last season. Alonso commented that Jude Bellingham would be returning to a deeper role, but it is believed that he was keen for another player in the middle of the pitch to arrive.

Real Madrid have been linked to a number of midfielders including Tijjani Reijnders, Martin Zubimendi and Angelo Stiller. Yet Cadena SER say that within the club, there is less of a commitment to spending on a midfielder. They feel the middle of pitch is well-covered, and although they are still looking at options, there is less urgency and they have ruled out spending big on the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Rodri Hernandez or Alexis Mac Allister.

Tight spot for Xabi Alonso

They do say that the Club World Cup is being used as a test. If things do not work in midfield, then that stance could change. Otherwise Real Madrid will evaluate their options to reinforce the position, but without defintively deciding to move for someone.

It puts Alonso in a tricky position. Clearly he will want to do well with Real Madrid in his debut competition in the USA, and a poor start will immediately put him under pressure. At the same time, being successful may rob him of a player he feels he needs if the club see it as an argument not to invest.