Real Madrid rule out departure of midfielder this summer

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is almost always the subject of transfer speculation in the summer, something he often fuels with siren songs to former club Real Betis. However Los Blancos intend to hold onto him again this summer.

Admittedly there has been little talk of a move back to Betis in recent months, with Los Verdiblancos well stocked in terms of creative midfielders. The 28-year-old has had a curious campaign, featuring very little until 2025. At one point though, it looked as if he was the solution to Los Blancos’ issues, and making it into their first choice team for their crucial Champions League clashes with Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

However another muscle injury kept him out for five crucial weeks in March and April. In total Ceballos made 40 appearances, giving two assists in those appearances, and racking up 1,960 minutes.

Real Madrid keen to keep Dani Ceballos

According to MD, regardless of what additions arrive this summer at the Santiago Bernabeu, the plan is for Ceballos to stay at the club. The exit of Luka Modric has cemented his place as a depth player, even if Los Blancos will make moves in the market. Real Madrid currently have Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Ceballos on their books, while Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler can play in more attacking roles.

Two more midfielders to arrive?

It seems Real Madrid will try to bring back Nico Paz from Como this summer, who enjoyed a fine debut season in Serie A. They have a buyback option of €8m on the Argentina international. However one of the priorities for Real Madrid now is a more controlling presence, with the latest stories closely linking them to Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller. This has been a focus that has developed since last summer, with initial interest in Martin Zubimendi and Rodri Hernandez.