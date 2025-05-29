Paris Saint-Germain threaten to take midfielder away from Real Madrid

Real Madrid have already wrapped up three summer signings, and more could be on the way at the Santiago Bernabeu. There is a desire for a new midfielder to be signed, while an attacker could also arrive if Rodrygo Goes departs – and in the case of the latter, Franco Mastantuono is well-placed.

Real Madrid have held a long-term interest in Mastantuono, having followed him since last year at least. In recent weeks, there has been a desire to bring him to the club this summer when he turns 18, with talks having also been held with his representatives.

Real Madrid unwilling to pay Franco Mastantuono price

But as of now, the chances of Mastantuono joining Real Madrid are not great. As per TyC Sports (via Sport), club bosses do not want to pay River Plate’s asking price, which is the teenager’s reported €40m release clause.

And further to this, the report has also noted that Paris Saint-Germain are pushing hard to sign Mastantuono, with their desire to have him at the Parc des Princes as soon as he turns 18 in August.

It has been widely reported that Mastantuono is prioritising a move to Real Madrid, but it is far from certain that he ends up in the Spanish capital. Los Blancos look unlikely to make a move unless River lower their demands, and that is not expected to happen anytime soon.

It will be interesting to see whether Mastantuono does leave River this summer, but if he does, it would be a surprise for him to join Real Madrid unless they give in to the demands set by the Argentine giants.

