Real Madrid have wrapped up deals for their second and third signings of the summer, after a deal for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen was secured earlier this month. The two new deals will take their spend over the €100m mark before June.

The second signing will be Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, a move that was well-documented, with the 26-year-old agreeing terms with Los Blancos some time ago. Cadena Cope say that a deal has been struck with Liverpool allowing him to join up ahead of the Club World Cup though, meaning his move will likely be announced next week. Previous reports have put the value of the deal with Liverpool around €5m.

Alvaro Carreras deal done

The third deal that Los Blancos have gotten over the line is for Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras. The 22-year-old, like Alexander-Arnold, will sign a five-year deal with Real Madrid, returning to the club that he spent time at as a youth player. Negotiations between clubs began this week after Benfica’s season ended, with personal terms already agreed between Carreras and Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are poised to stump up the €50m release clause for Carreras, the value of his release clause, although it is thought they may have agreed to pay Benfica in instalments rather than in one go. Originally Real Madrid had opened negotiations around €40m.

Xabi Alonso gets reinforcements for the Club World Cup

Both are expected to be present for the Club World Cup under Xabi Alonso, providing him with defensive reinforcements for a side that struggled at the back all season. Now Real Madrid will turn their attention to bringing in a midfielder, after with no signings in that department since the arrival of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler, who have been playing further forward. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos’ departures do mean Dani Ceballos will stick around.