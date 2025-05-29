Real Madrid at risk of losing out on leading defender target

Real Madrid are set to sign three defenders this summer, but there are further plans for the back-line to be addressed in the next 12-18 months. Another centre-back is wanted due to David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger coming towards the final years of their careers, and at this stage, they are looking to the Premier League to replace at the one of them.

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate is believed to have strong interest from Real Madrid, but they are also looking at his international teammate, William Saliba. The Arsenal defender is a top target for Los Blancos, who are expected to consider a move in 2026 if he were to be available.

But the chances of that being the case are not looking good. Saliba would only have a year on his current deal in 2026, and while this would mean that Real Madrid may have a chance of signing him for a reduced fee, it does not appear that this opportunity will come their way at all.

Arsenal in talks with William Saliba over new contract

That’s because Just Arsenal have reported that contract talks are ongoing between Saliba and Arsenal, and they are believed to be progressing well. As such, there is a confidence from within the Premier League club that an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks.

At this stage, it appears much more likely that Konate will be more attainable for Real Madrid. His own contract situation at Liverpool is much more unclear, with negotiations currently at a standstill. However, until an agreement comes between Saliba and Arsenal, there is still a chance on that front too.

It remains to be seen who Real Madrid sign to replace Alaba/Rudiger, but it is clear that whoever it is will be pursued in 2026. For now, both current players are expected to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for the 2025-26 campaign.