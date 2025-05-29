Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia continues to be the most discussed name in Spanish football this week, as a decision on his future nears. The 24-year-old has a €25m release clause, and a number of offers on the table.

Barcelona have made a strong play for Garcia this past week, and have already agreed terms with his agents. Theirs is one of three offers on the table say Cadena Cope, two of which are from the Premier League. However Garcia is yet to make a decision on his future, but it is expected soon. If Barcelona offer him the starting spot, then their chances of securing his signature increase considerably.

Szczęsny wants to see what will happen to Barça's situation in goal before renewing. It's clear that it will not be the same if Joan García is signed and Marc-André Ter Stegen stays, to give an example. @bonagerman — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 29, 2025

Manchester City the latest side to move for Garcia

One of the other suitors is thought to be Newcastle United, but more recently, it has been claimed they are pursuing another option as their first choice, despite being cast in pole position less than 24 hours ago. MD say that Barcelona are confident of securing his signature, and hope to get the green light next week.

👀 ¿El futuro de Joan García pasa por el Barça? 🗣️ @santiovalle: "Hoy ha habido una reunión entre el jugador y el agente. No se ha tomado ninguna decisión, se tomará los próximos días. Me dicen que apunta más a la Premier"#DirectoGol pic.twitter.com/F9SyJE4BFu — Directo Gol (@DirectoGol) May 29, 2025

They list Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli and Inter amongst his suitors, but say that the Blaugrana are leading the race, despite Manchester City now pushing for his signature. The exact opposite is claimed by Gol, who say that he is more likely to move to the Premier League than Barcelona.

What has Joan Garcia said?

Before going into action for Catalonia during the week in a 2-0 win over Costa Rica, Garcia was peppered with questions over his future, and explained that he would ‘take the best option for his future’. Garcia also refused to rule out a move to Barcelona on multiple occasions.

That said, others close to Espanyol have been adamant he will not move to Barcelona, including manager Manolo Gonzalez, who said he was ‘nearly willing to bet his hand’ that Garcia would not move to their rivals.