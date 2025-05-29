Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia has been the focus of the headlines in Catalonia over the last week, with Barcelona making a move to poach Garcia from their city rivals. He is reportedly their top target for the goalkeeping position this summer, but it seems he is edging towards a move to the Premier League.

Initially the subject of a bid from Arsenal last summer, the Gunners decided they were not willing to activate Garcia’s €25m release clause. This summer there are an array of clubs that are keen to do so, with Garcia looking like a bargain after a brilliant debut season in La Liga.

Newcastle United move ahead of Barcelona in race for Garcia

Barcelona, who have a good relationship with his agents, have already agreed terms on a contract for Garcia, but the 24-year-old is yet to make up his mind on his future. It is believed that the fact he would not be guaranteed to start ahead of Marc-Andre ter Stegen is a crucial factor in him potentially rejecting a move to the Blaugrana. Newcastle United have been cited as the side in pole position for his signature.

Manchester United emerge as late contenders

Although the Red Devils had shown interest in Garcia – as had most top clubs – they were not considered a major contender for his signature. However Mark Brus of Caught Offside has detailed that Manchester United will make a late a push for a deal. They will hold talks with Garcia in the coming days regarding a move.

United will need to act fast

Manchester United will need to be swift if they do not want to miss out. Garcia is set to meet with his agents on Friday and potentially on Monday again to make a final call on his future. He has said there is no deadline for him to decide his future and that he will take the best option for his future.