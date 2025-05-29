Juventus and AC Milan to test Xabi Alonso valuation of Real Madrid starlet

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso will be hoping to get a good read on his squad during the month of June, as he begins work with his squad and then takes them off to the Club World Cup. There is some doubt over the fitness of a portion of the squad though.

One of those he will not have a chance to look at is Brazilian starlet Endrick Felipe. The 18-year-old was just starting to receive some game time in the final couple of months of the season, but picked up an injury in their penultimate game against Sevilla. He has been ruled out for six to eight weeks, and will likely miss the entirety of the Club World Cup.

Loan interest in Endrick Felipe

As told by MD, Endrick will again be the subject of offers from numerous sides to take Endrick on loan, where he can continue his development with more regular game time. With Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior up front, game time will still come at a premium next season.

They reference information coming out of Italy, which claims that AC Milan, who have recently appointed Max Allegri as manager and Igli Tare as Sporting Director, and Juventus are interested in a loan move for Endrick. Real Madrid will not make any moves without first hearing Alonso’s evaluation of the situation.

Should Xabi Alonso hang onto Endrick?

There is little doubt that Endrick needs more game time to develop, and he showed signs of immaturity during his debut season, escaping red cards on multiple occasions. It may well be that he would be best-served by a loan switch, but unless Alonso pushes for another striker, it would make more sense to hold onto Endrick.

Mbappe is the most natural number nine outside of Endrick, but otherwise he is the only conventional striker in Real Madrid’s squad, suggesting Alonso will need him, and perhaps that there could be good game time on offer. One factor that could play a role is Endrick’s desire to make the Brazil World Cup squad, for which he will need game time.