Intense speculation continues to surround the future of Joan Garcia, who is arguably the most coveted goalkeeper in the world currently. Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez has again rejected the idea that he would consider a move to crosstown rivals.

Gonzalez said that he was not expecting a move to Barcelona over the weekend, while Fran Garagarza, Sporting Director, has denied any knowledge of interest from the Blaugrana on two occasions. However Garcia himself has also refused to rule out a move to Barcelona on two separate occasions too. Speaking to Radio Galega, as recounted by Diario AS, Gonzalez also gave his opinion for a second time.

“Maybe he’s already sold, but the club hasn’t told me anything. Personally, I highly doubt he’ll sign for Barcelona. I’m not saying I’d cut off one of my hands to guarantee it, but nearly.”

Barcelona must give Joan Garcia guarantees

Late on Wednesday night it was declared that Barcelona were set to miss out on Garcia, with a move to the Premier League in the offing. That appears to be the most likely destination for the 24-year-old, but there is one thing they could do to potentially sway his mind. Sport say that Garcia requires a guarantee that he will be number one in order to make the move.

The Getafe goal conceded by Iñaki Peña during Getafe – Barça was key for Flick to bet on Szczęsny in goal. @ClubMitjanit — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 29, 2025

However at Barcelona this is unlikely, with captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen still on their books and with three years remaining on his contract. Giving Garcia that guarantee could create unrest with ter Stegen, and a complicated situation. The Catalan daily say that Garcia is happy with the contract offer on the table from Barcelona.

Newcastle United and Manchester United in the frame

Newcastle have been placed in pole position for Garcia’s signature, but Manchester United are also set to make a late play for his services. They intend to hold talks with Garcia in the coming days, but will have to hurry, with Garcia scheduled to discuss his future with his agents on Friday and Monday.