Getafe midfielder Chrisantus Uche was one of the stories of the season in Spain this year, with his unlikely rise making headlines. The Nigerian midfielder looks set to continue that rise this summer though, with a big-money move on the horizon.

Moving last summer for €500k from third-tier Ceuta, the 22-year-old began with a bang at Getafe, scoring on the opening day of the season against Athletic Club at San Mames. Uche, who previously was a holding midfielder, was used as a makeshift forward and latterly in behind the striker, but became a regular for Jose Bordalas.

Premier League sides interested in Chrisantus Uche

It is no surprise that he has caught the eye of other clubs, and earlier in the season it was reported that Chelsea were scouting him. That interest seems to have died down, but there are still a host of Premier League clubs looking at him as an option for the summer. Sources have revealed to Football España exclusively that recent games have seen scouts from Brentford, Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all been present to see him in person.

Atletico Madrid do not agree with release clause

Uche has a €25m release clause in his contract, and that will be the starting point of any negotiation for Getafe. Atletico Madrid are one of the other sides that are interested in Uche, and feel that his strength and technical ability would make him a perfect for Diego Simeone’s midfield.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Johnny Cardoso has made it clear that he wants to join Atlético Madrid over Tottenham. The club believes that now is the right time to make their move. They want to agree personal terms with the player for four/five years.@marca pic.twitter.com/bADZtiCXf6 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 29, 2025

The Nigerian talent, who this week earned his first international call-up, has asked Getafe to facilitate a move this summer, but in the case of Atletico, they are reluctant to go above €15m for Uche, some way apart from Los Azulones asking price.

Will Atletico move for two midfielders?

Atletico Madrid have been heavily linked with Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso, who they are willing to pay €25m for. He seems to be their first choice for the holding role, suggesting Atletico see him in a different position. Conor Gallagher arrived last summer in a €41m deal, but with Los Rojiblancos looking to bring money in this summer, it would be no surprise if Atletico listen to offers for him.