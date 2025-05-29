“This shows…” – Barcelona superstar Raphinha fires back at critics

Raphinha is off the back of an outstanding season with Barcelona, with 34 goals and 22 assists racked up during the 2024-25 campaign. And it was just what he needed, given that his future had been questioned on many occasions.

Raphinha responds to his critics in strong fashion

Raphinha was often criticised by in his first couple of seasons after Barcelona after moving from Leeds United in 2022. He acknowledged this during an interview with MD this week, during which he gave his response.

“Since I arrived, in every market there were rumours that I was leaving, that I was not good for this club. But I knew my ability. I’m not here as a gift from anyone. I’m here because of my work and what I did at other clubs and with the national team. It is not a lack of level.

“But I’m at Barça, a big club, a demanding club, and if you don’t give what people expect, it’s normal for them to criticise you: to be told that it’s better for you to leave, that you don’t have the level to play in this shirt… But I knew what I could give to this club. I knew that if I worked and the results came, people would change their minds. And this is what has happened.”

As per his response, Raphinha also eluded to the fact that he was constantly linked with top clubs in the Premier League so as to show that some of the criticism that came his way was unwarranted.

“This shows that it was not a lack of level. A player who doesn’t have a good level is not going to be looked at by the big teams in the Premier League, as well as other big clubs who were interested in me with very high offers.

“But I wanted to be here. Since I was a child I followed Barça, I always saw them play. I remember Ronaldinho, Neymar, the history, the titles, the atmosphere, the fans. I always wanted to be here and write my name in the history of the club. I had visited the city and the stadium before and it was my wish.”