Barcelona open exit for 22-year-old midfielder – three suitors mentioned

Barcelona are planning for a largely quiet summer in terms of additions, with two or at maximum three arrivals expected. There may be more activity going the other way, with the Blaugrana keen for additional income, and a number of players in tricky contract situations. That includes Pablo Torre.

Director of Football Deco has made it his task to ensure none of Barcelona’s players go into next season in the final year of their deal, with the implication being that they will either be extended or sold. Although not as high profile as the cases of Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen, Torre finds himself in that situation.

Pablo Torre wants to stay at Barcelona

The 22-year-old has been starved of opportunities this season under Hansi Flick, despite showing up whenever he was given the chance to show his value. No player has a better goal contribution per 90 minutes ratio, with four goals and three assists in just 421 minutes, averaging out at one every hour. MD say his priority is to stay at the club and convince Flick of his value in preseason.

Barcelona open to exit

However the Blaugrana will open the exit door to Torre for a second time this summer, having spent a year on loan at Girona two seasons ago. The same outlet explains that they feel it is difficult for his situation to change this season, and will either look to extend his deal by a further season and loan him out, or sell him. Were they to do the latter, it would include a buyback clause – they feel he has sufficient talent, and want to keep control of his future.

Three suitors in recent times

Torre was linked to the likes of Valencia and Real Betis last year in the summer, and the Catalan daily say that in recent weeks RCD Mallorca have expressed an interest in him. Hometown club Racing Santander, where Barcelona signed him from, are also fighting for promotion to La Liga, and if they do make, they also become an option. In January, Porto also made a play for him.