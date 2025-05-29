Barcelona make mammoth call to sell captain if target arrives

As recently as two weeks ago, the word from Can Barca was that Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Wojciech Szczesny would be their goalkeepers going into next season. However after the most recent meeting of the board, the German may find himself up for sale.

Barcelona are in hot pursuit of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, amid fierce competition from multiple Premier League sides including Manchester City. The 24-year-old, who has a €25m release clause, already has an offer on the table from Barcelona, and it appears that they are indeed willing to offer him the number one job, one of his prerequisites for his next destination.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen could be on the way out

As per RAC1, the Barcelona board discussed the goalkeeping position during a meeting on Thursday, and came to the conclusion that ter Stegen would be sold if Garcia accepts their offer. Their plan is to put him up for sale, and they are awaiting Garcia’s response, although they are confident he will accept their proposal.

Risky strategy with ter Stegen

The 33-year-old is Barcelona’s club captain, and has made it clear that he has no plans to go anywhere this summer. In addition, he has one of the better-paid contracts in the squad, and three years remaining on his deal, which would make both forcing him out and finding a destination for ter Stegen tricky this summer. Either way, their pursuit of Garcia will no doubt have upset ter Stegen, and made it clear the club do not feel entirely confident about him.

World Cup on the horizon

One of the factors this season is the fact the World Cup in 2026 is fast approaching. After sitting behind Manuel Neuer for so many years, ter Stegen will be desperate to be Germany’s number one, for which he will have to play. Equally, Garcia may be wondering what a move to Barcelona would do for his chances of getting into the Spain squad, after being overlooked for the Nations League final four squad.