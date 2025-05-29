Barcelona have been in hot pursuit of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia over the past week, but their hopes were dashed in the last 24 hours. The Catalan goalkeeper was supposedly edging towards a move to Newcastle United, but reports in England say he is not their top priority.

The Blaugrana have agreed on terms with Garcia’s agent, and have put a contract offer on the table for Garcia, who is poised to meet with his agents on Friday to advance with regard to his future. There was been a war of statements in the Catalan capital too, with Espanyol manager assuring that Garcia will not move to Barcelona, while Garcia himself refused to rule out a switch to their most bitter rivals.

Newcastle United looking into other alternatives

It was reported late on Wednesday night that Garcia was most interested in a move to Newcastle, where he has a shot at being number one. However DM say that Newcastle’s top choice for the goalkeeping position is James Trafford, and that they are expected to make a bid for the Burnley shotstopper.

Barcelona must still take step for Joan Garcia

Meanwhile back in Catalonia, the word is that Garcia wants guarantees that he will be the starting goalkeeper if he is to make a switch to Barcelona. That may well require an exit for captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen, or a difficult benching. Until Barcelona take a tricky choice, they may still be on the outside looking in.

Szczęsny wants to see what will happen to Barça's situation in goal before renewing. It's clear that it will not be the same if Joan García is signed and Marc-André Ter Stegen stays, to give an example. @bonagerman — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 29, 2025

Premier League alternatives for Garcia

Meanwhile Manchester United are also set for talks with Garcia. If the 24-year-old is desperate for first-team football, then the Red Devils may be one of the options that suits him best, with Andre Onana likely to be replaced this summer. Aston Villa, who have also been linked to Garcia in the past, also look as if they will move on from Emiliano Martinez.