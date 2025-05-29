Cesc Fabregas has made a very promising start to his managerial career at Serie A side Como, and this summer, a return to Barcelona beckons for the 38-year-old.

Fabregas’ first full season in management saw him guide newly-promoted Como to an excellent 10th place finish in Serie A. And on the back of this, he has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe – although for now, he appears set to remain at the Italian club.

Should Fabregas continue to impress, it will not be long before he makes a big move, and of the clubs he would have his eyes on, Barcelona is sure to be one of them. He came through the ranks at La Masia before joining Arsenal 2003, and he re-joined the Catalans eight years later.

Barcelona want Como as Joan Gamper Trophy opponents

And this summer, Fabregas is set for a return to Barcelona with Como. As reported by Sport, the Serie A side have been selected as the preferred opponents of the La Liga champions for the Joan Gamper Trophy, which is their typical season opener.

Barcelona bosses have been evaluating a number of teams to be the opponents for the 2025 Joan Gamper Trophy, and as per the report, Como have been identified as the preferred club. An approach has yet to be made, but it is expected that one will come in the relatively near future.

The date for the Joan Gamper Trophy is expected to be on the 10th of August, which is approximately one week before the start of the 2025-26 La Liga season. The opportunity to face Barcelona is one that Como and Fabregas would surely relish, but for now, there is still work to be done before an agreement is reached between the two clubs.