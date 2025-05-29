Atletico Madrid open to selling iconic defender this summer

Atletico Madrid enjoyed a major summer transfer window last time round, forking out nearly €200m for the signings of Alexander Sorloth, Robin Le Normand, Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez. Los Colchoneros are looking ahead to a big summer again, but may have to make some difficult calls.

The most recent moves are in midfield, with negotiations underway for Villarreal’s Alex Baena, and an agreement on personal terms with Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso close. Baena is one of their priority targets, while Cardoso is their first choice in the holding role, as Diego Simeone tries to resolve a long-standing issue. There are other targets in mind too though.

Atletico Madrid’s pursuit of Cristian Romero

Los Rojiblancos are set to open talks with Tottenham Hotspur for Argentina defender Cristian Romero, their top target to strengthen their backline. Diario AS say that they expect talks to be a slow-burner though, with Spurs valuing Romero at around €70m. Los Colchoneros are set to open talks at around €45m, but have no intention to get close to the asking price, and may rely on Romero’s desire to play in Spain.

Sacrifices on the horizon?

However in order to make further major investments, Atletico are going to have to bring in some money through the transfer window. The names of Samuel Lino, Nahuel Molina and Rodrigo Riquelme have featured frequently in talk about potential exits, but stalwart defender Jose Maria Gimenez much less.

The 30-year-old has been at the club for 12 years, and is one of two players that was present during their 2014 La Liga title victory. The same outlet say that Gimenez, who has three years left on his deal, has interest from England, Italy and particularly Saudi Arabia. Their intention is not to sell him, but if a good offer comes in, then they will consider it.