Atletico Madrid close to reaching agreement for Tottenham Hotspur target

Atletico Madrid are in the market for a new defensive midfielder, and they are closing in on a deal for one of their top targets during this summer’s transfer window.

It is no secret that Atleti head coach Diego Simeone has been desperate for a pivot to be signed for some time now. Los Colchoneros failed to sign one last summer, but 12 months on, Cholo’s wishes are about to be granted.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Atleti have established Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso as a priority target for the summer, and they are now closing in on a deal to bring him to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano.

Tottenham Hotspur have a special clause that allows them to sign Cardoso for a reduced price, but according to Marca (via CaughtOffside), the USA international would much rather join Atleti this summer. And the report has also stated that personal terms are close to being agreed between player and club.

And club-to-club talks are also believed to be underway following the end of Betis’ season, which concluded with their 4-1 UEFA Conference League final defeat to Chelsea on Wednesdy. According to GiveMeSport, Spurs have started to accept that they will not sign Johnny, who is expected to cost Atleti in the region of €30m.

There is no doubt that Cardoso would be a top signing for Atleti. He has impressed since joining Betis from Internacional in January 2024, and at 23, he is more than capable of continuing to improve over the coming years.

The prospect of a midfield pairing of Pablo Barrios and Cardoso, with Rodrigo De Paul, Koke Resurreccion and Marcos Llorente as backup options, is a very appealing thought for Atleti, who will hope to have a deal wrapped up in the coming weeks. And one it is done, they can move on other targets, such as Alex Baena and Cristian Romero.