22-year-old rising La Liga midfielder corrects record on Real Madrid dream

Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic has corrected the record on reported statements that he was keen to be the one to replace compatriot and namesake Luka Modric at Real Madrid. Sucic explained that he is not planning on going anywhere this year.

The Croatian international arrived last summer for €10m from RB Salzburg, and quickly became a starter in their midfield this season, taking the place vacated by Mikel Merino. However an interview with Sportske Novoski in Croatia, as carried by MD, made ripples when he declared that it would be his dream to replace Modric. However he has since corrected the record on his future.

“The rumours about my recent statements are a lie. I spoke with the journalist. He has corrected his error and apologised to me. I want to stay at Real Sociedad, I have no other plans,” he noted on his future.

Modric’s farewell at the Santiago Bernabeu

That does not mean to say that Modric does not have a place in his heart for the living legend that is Modric. He spoke about Modric’s exit, which he was present for having taken part in the game.

“It was a very difficult moment. For him, but also for me. Luka was always my role model as a player and is now my captain of the Croatian national team. At the same time, I feel happy and proud to have been able to witness that moment firsthand. I’m saddened to see him go, that we won’t see him in the stadiums of Spain again. I hope he finds a new club soon and that he’s with us at the next World Cup.”

‘Our season was a failure’ – Luka Sucic

It was a disappointing campaign for La Real this year, as Imanol Alguacil’s 7.5-year run as manager came to an end, as did his six-season run of qualifying them for Europe. Changes are on the horizon, with Sergio Francisco replacing Alguacil, and Martin Zubimendi to move on.

“This season, we clearly failed. Finishing in 11th place doesn’t give you access to European competitions, and that was our goal. We dropped a lot of points where we shouldn’t have. Let that serve as a lesson for next season.”

Positive season for Sucic in La Liga

Nevertheless, the 22-year-old himself had a positive season at the Reale Arena. He was selected as their player of the year, something which took him by surprise.

“Honestly, I didn’t know they gave that kind of award. I guess it’s because I’ve been named Player of the Month three or four times, and that made a difference to my teammates. I was surprised when they told me, but in the end, it means a lot to me, since it’s my first season at Real Sociedad.”

Sucic made 40 appearances for La Real throughout the season, giving two assists, and scoring three times, including a brilliant equaliser against Atletico Madrid in Donostia-San Sebastian.