Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia has passed up the opportunity to rule out a move to Barcelona for the second time in two days. The Blaugrana are reportedly willing to activate his €25m release clause this summer, but there are doubts over his willingness to move due to the rivalry between the two clubs, and strong interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

Garcia has always been expected to move on this summer, as Espanyol try to balance their accounts, but interest in Barcelona was expected to slip into the background. However the Catalan giants have already presented an offer to Garcia. The 24-year-old spoke to the media after training with the Catalonia national team, and was asked if he would rule out a move to Barcelona.

“Well, I’m very calm, lots of things and teams are coming out. It’s the end of the season, I want to rest a bit, be with my people, and then make the best decision for me,” he told Victor Navarro.

“It’s not something that depends just on me. At the moment I’m an Espanyol player, if an offer arrives, that the club is happy with, and I am happy with, then we will speak about it, but until that point, there’s nothing.”

A second time he was also asked if he would close the door on a move to Barcelona.

“Ultimately, there are lots of things involved, it depends on a lot of factors, not just me, and I’m staying calm. I will speak with people about all the options there are, and make a decision.”

Joan Garcia not thinking about Espanyol backlash

Espanyol fans would no doubt be livid were Garcia to head to their rivals, but Garcia was not factoring in the reaction to a hypothetical move.

“These are things I haven’t thought about, I’m very relaxed and focused on my thoughts and my feelings, there are also the feelings of those who matter to me. I’m handling it very calmly, enjoying time with the family, which is what it is time for.”

No contact with Spain manager Luis de la Fuente

Garcia was one of the headline omissions from Luis de la Fuente’s latest Spain squad, not least because an international call-up would have raised his release clause to €30m. De la Fuente chose to stick with David Raya, Unai Simon and Alex Remiro ahead of him though, and Garcia will be in action for Catalonia against Cambodia instead.

“I’m very proud [to represent Catalonia], it’s the first time I’ve been called up. I haven’t spoken with anyone from the Spain camp,” he noted

Barcelona have reportedly agreed terms with agents

The Blaugrana have reportedly agreed terms with his agents, and they will meet with him on Friday and Monday to discuss his options with him. Real Madrid have also let Garcia know of their interest, while Bournemouth, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester City have all been linked with Garcia from the Premier League.