Real Betis are set for UEFA Conference League heartbreak as Chelsea have now made it 3-1 in the final in Poland.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side made a confident start against their Premier League opponents, and their reward was the opening goal after nine minutes. After winning back the ball, Isco slipped it across to Ez Abde, who fired past former Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Betis could – and probably should – have scored at least one more in the first half, and they were made to pay for that. Chelsea have been much better in the second period, and on 65 minutes, they equalised courtesy of Enzo Fernandez. And only five minutes after that goal, Chelsea scored again to take the lead. Cole Palmer assisted the equaliser, and he has now set up Nicolas Jackson to make it 2-1.

It’s now gone 3-1 on 83 minutes, with substitute Jadon Sancho finding the back of the net.

TAKE A BOW JADON SANCHO 🤩 What a finish from the on-loan winger, as he cuts inside and fires expertly into the far corner to give Chelsea a 2-goal lead – is that the game for the Blues…? 🏆 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/iNuZJpgHRM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 28, 2025

🚨🏆 GOAL | Chelsea 3-1 Real Betis | Sancho SANCHO MAKES IT THREE FOR CHELSEA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/F4AZCiuaan — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 28, 2025

Betis must now score twice in the closing stages to force extra time, which looks unlikely to happen. But never say never.