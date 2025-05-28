Real Betis

WATCH: Chelsea complete comeback against Real Betis as Nicolas Jackson scores

Real Betis had been on course to win the UEFA Conference League, but Chelsea have now completed a second half comeback to go 2-1 ahead in Poland.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side made a confident start against their Premier League opponents, and their reward was the opening goal after nine minutes. After winning back the ball, Isco slipped it across to Ez Abde, who fired past former Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Betis could – and probably should – have scored at least one more in the first half, and they were made to pay for that. Chelsea have been much better in the second period, and on 65 minutes, they equalised courtesy of Enzo Fernandez.

And only five minutes after that goal, Chelsea scored again to take the lead. Cole Palmer assisted the equaliser, and he has now set up Nicolas Jackson to make it 2-1.

Betis must now pick themselves up for the remaining minutes. They are running out of time to get back into the UEFA Conference League final.

