Real Betis had been on course to win the UEFA Conference League, but Chelsea have now equalised in the final in Poland.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side made a confident start against their Premier League opponents, and their reward was the opening goal after nine minutes. After winning back the ball, Isco slipped it across to Ez Abde, who fired past former Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Betis could – and probably should – have scored at least one more in the first half, and they have now been made to pay for that. Chelsea have been much better in the second period, and on 65 minutes, they have now equalised courtesy of Enzo Fernandez.

CHELSEA EQUALISE!!! What a ball from Cole Palmer 👏 he finds the run of Enzo Fernandez who deftly heads home to level the game for Chelsea! ⚽️ 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/3rmiu287Nj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 28, 2025

🚨🏆 GOAL | Chelsea 1-1 Real Betis | Enzo Fernandez ENZO FERNANDEZ HAS EQUALIZED FOR CHELSEA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! COLE PALMER WITH THE ASSIST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/f17CuHoXp7 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 28, 2025

It’s an excellent assist from Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, and Enzo applied the finish via a header. It’s a big blow for Betis to have been pegged back, but they have time to bounce back and still win this final in Poland.