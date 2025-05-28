Real Betis are going for their first European trophy in the UEFA Conference League final against Chelsea, and they are on course to win it after taking an early lead in Poland.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side make a confident start against their Premier League opponents, and their reward is the opening goal after nine minutes. After winning back the ball, Isco slipped it across to Ez Abde, who fired past former Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

BETIS TAKE THE LEAD 💥 Fantastic ball from Isco to Ezzalzouli, as he takes a touch and fires past Jorgensen to give Betis a one-goal lead over Chelsea! 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/htNrswKVSn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 28, 2025

ABDE GOAL TO PUT BETIS AHEAD pic.twitter.com/El2h9ATHDA — arsalan (@lapulgaprop_) May 28, 2025

ABDE EZZALZOULI OPENS THE SCORING AFTER JUST 8 MINUTES FOR REAL BETIS ⚡ pic.twitter.com/WXz8GjsJHI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 28, 2025

Abde scored in both legs of the semi-final victory over Fiorentina, and he has done it again in the final – justifying the decision of Pellegrini to start him ahead of Jesus Rodriguez.

Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin highlighted that Betis would have more desire and motivation to win the UEFA Conference League final, and so far, this has certainly been the case. However, there is still a long way to go before a winner is decided in this one.