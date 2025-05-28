Davide Ancelotti looks to be closing in on a move to Rangers, where he would become manager. And Luka Modric has been tipped to join him in Glasgow, following his Real Madrid departure later this summer.

Ancelotti Jr left Real Madrid earlier this week alongside father Carlo, who has taken over as the new head coach of the Brazil national team. The 35-year-old will be with his dad for the Selecao’s two World Cup qualifiers in June, after which he could walk into his first manager’s job.

And that could be at Rangers, with the BBC (via MD), reporting that Ancelotti held more talks with the SPFL Premiership side last week.

Modric linked with following Davide Ancelotti to Rangers

At this stage, Rangers are favourites to appoint Ancelotti as their next head coach. And should they do so, there is a chance that Modric joins the former Real Madrid assistant manager in Scotland. As per the report, the Croatia international is said to be strongly considering a move to Ibrox.

Modric will be keen to play at a good level in the lead-up to next summer’s World Cup in North America, which he hopes to be at with Croatia. And playing at Rangers, who reached the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Europa League, would allow him to do that – perhaps more so than a move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia, especially as his preference is to remain in Europe.

On Luka Modric and Rangers. Modric IS NOT GOING TO RANGERS, but you knew that, right? The story I told about Modric is in the @BBCSport in relation to Davide Ancelotti and Rangers. Players he knows have asked him to take them to Rangers. And when Modric was asked about it, he… — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 28, 2025

However, the dreams of Rangers supporters looked to have been dashed before they even begun. Well-renowned Spanish football reporter Guillem Balague has provided an update on the situation on a post on X, and he was clear that Modric will not be making the move to Glasgow once his time at Real Madrid comes to an end after this summer’s Club World Cup.