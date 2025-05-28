Real Madrid are set to miss out on midfielder Martin Zubimendi, amid reports he has already signed a contract with Arsenal. The Real Sociedad midfielder has decided that it was time for him to take the next step in his career, and he will join fellow Basque manager Mikel Arteta, and former teammates Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino.

Arsenal had attempted to sign Zubimendi two seasons ago, but he elected to remain at La Real. However after Liverpool missed out on him last summer too, Zubimendi appeared more open to leaving this time around. Arsenal were reportedly in advanced talks in January, and this month wrapped up the final terms of the deal – he will cost them his entire €60m release clause.

Real Madrid interest in Zubimendi

There was one doubt, and that was the consistent string of reports coming from the Spanish capital that suggested Real Madrid were interested in the 26-year-old. The fact that his idol Xabi Alonso has also arrived as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu, and was an advocate of his, was termed as a potential obstacle for Arsenal. Earlier this week it was suggested that a phone call from Real Madrid could change his mind.

Zubimendi deal done pending medical

Based on reporting from the BBC, that phone call did not arrive in time, or did not convince him. They say that the paperwork for the deal has been completed, and that pending a medical, Zubimendi will be announced as a new Arsenal player. Said medical is in the process of being organised.

A legacy at Real Sociedad for Zubimendi

Arsenal will undoubtedly be receiving one of the best midfielders in Spanish football, who has set the tone for the most successful era in Real Sociedad’s history in the last 25 years. He was at the heart of their midfield for six consecutive seasons qualifying for Europe, a Copa del Rey trophy and their first visit to the Champions League in a decade.