Real Madrid make buyback decision on Inter target

Former La Fabrica talent Nico Paz has made a dramatic entrance into senior football, emerging as Young Player of the Year in Serie A at Como. Paz made a handful of appearances for Real Madrid’s first team, but decided on a move to Lake Garda for more opportunities last summer.

However Los Blancos had little doubt that they wanted to retain control over the future of Paz and his talent. Como sealed the move for €6m last summer, but Real Madrid have a 50% sell-on fee and a €8m buyback option. It was reported in March that they were intending on activating it, but more recent reporting has claimed that they are still making up their minds on the 20-year-old. Como manager Cesc Fabregas has also confirmed Real Madrid are interested in Paz.

Second report claims Paz decision has been made

Now Diario AS are also reporting that Real Madrid have decided to bring Paz back. His six goals and nine assists in 35 appearances have proven he can make it at the top level, and already Paz has made his Argentina debut. Real Madrid still intend to bring in a deeper-lying midfielder, someone to paliate the loss of Toni Kroos, while Paz’s arrival will address the exit of Luka Modric more precisely.

The intention is for Paz to join up before the Club World Cup, and he will be a third player in the squad that Real Madrid have allowed to leave before bringing back, following in the footsteps of Dani Carvajal and Fran Garcia.

How will Nico Paz fit in at Real Madrid?

At this stage it is not clear what approach or shape Xabi Alonso will be using, and so it is difficult to predict what kind of role Paz will have. It is notable that both Paz and Arda Guler wiill provide Alonso with young, talented playmakers, with some wondering whether both can receive sufficient minutes. Generally they do like to cut in from opposite sides. Como are keen to keep Paz, while Inter had identified Paz as an option, and Guler as an alternative if Real Madrid did bring him back.