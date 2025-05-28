Real Madrid agree personal terms with midfield target – report

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a midfielder as they wrap up their defensive reinforcements for next season. Following the signings of Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Los Blancos are in negotiations with Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras, and will then turn their attentions to a midfield target.

A number of names have been linked with Real Madrid, as tends to be the case, but one far more so than others in recent months. Despite reportedly reaching a rough agreement with Arsenal, the suggestion from the Spanish capital has been that Martin Zubimendi could be persuaded to move to the Spanish capital by Xabi Alonso. However it appears the Real Sociedad man has decided to go to Arsenal.

Angelo Stiller next on their shortlist

Los Blancos have also been linked with Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, who caught Barcelona’s eye last season. After an impressive performance at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League against Real Madrid, they also started following him. In recent days, it has been noted by local press that Real Madrid are considering a move for Stiller, and former maestro Toni Kroos has supposedly recommended a move for him.

Now transfer journalist Nicolo Schira has claimed that Los Blancos have reached an agreement with Stiller on personal terms. His deal would run until 2030. Los Blancos will now look to secure an agreement with Stuttgart.

🚨 Excl. – Agreement in principle between #RealMadrid and Angelo #Stiller for a contract until 2030. Real Madrid are now working to reach a deal with #Stuttgart. Talks in progress. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 28, 2025

An affordable option in the market

Stiller has been regarded as one of the more affordable options in the market in an increasingly expensive position. Previous information states that the 23-year-old could be available for as little as €36.5m, his release clause, closer to half the price of Tijjani Reijnders or Zubimendi. New manager Xabi Alonso will be familiar with Stiller’s work, having faced him in the Bundesliga for the last 2.5 years at Bayer Leverkusen.