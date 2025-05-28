Did Lamine Yamal’s father post his new Barcelona salary on Instagram?

On Tuesday night, Barcelona confirmed the good news – Lamine Yamal had renewed his contract until 2031, tying his long-term future to the club. The 17-year-old has already become one of the best players at Barcelona, and now cements his place as a cornerstone of their project.

The deal cannot come into force until he turns 18, in July, and there was also no pictures of Lamine Yamal signing the new deal, an unusual detail. This is reportedly due to the fact that his grandmother could not be there, and Lamine Yamal wanted all of his family there for the official photos.

There was no traditional photo of Lamine Yamal signing his contract extension last night because his grandmother couldn't be there, and he wants all of his family present for such an important moment. The club is now working towards July 13 as a possible new date, perhaps when… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 28, 2025

Did Lamine Yamal’s father post his new salary on Instagram?

One person who was present was father Mounir Nasraoui, who has been active in accompanying his son during his early career. He was seen outside the club offices shouting ‘Visca El Barca’ after the event, and then proceeded to post a picture on his Intagram story with his son at the basketball arena. With no context, he posted ‘19,3’ as the caption.

Some have speculated that this could be the value of his new salary in millions, Cadena SER have claimed that €19.3m could refer to his net salary, including the bonus that Lamine Yamal woud earn for winning the Ballon d’Or. Meanwhile El Chiringuito have disputed this idea, with Jose Alvarez claiming to have spoken with Nasraoui. His claim is that the 19 refers to the number Lamine Yamal wears, and the three is a reflection of the number of titles he has won this year.

What do we know about Lamine Yamal’s contract?

There has been plenty of speculation about Lamine Yamal’s salary. Last week Director of Football Deco denied claims that he had asked to be the best-paid in the squad, while President Joan Laporta had said that Lamine Yamal needed a contract in accordance with his new status.

El papá de Lamine, la gran estrella a la salida de la renovación de su hijo pic.twitter.com/0OFJtxIHg9 — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) May 27, 2025

It is thought that he has a €1b release clause, and his base salary will be around €8m net per year. However including all of the variables and bonuses, he could become the best-paid player in the squad. It has also been suggested that his salary will rise by €2m per season.