Lamine Yamal
Barcelona

Did Lamine Yamal’s father post his new Barcelona salary on Instagram?

Image via Marca

On Tuesday night, Barcelona confirmed the good news – Lamine Yamal had renewed his contract until 2031, tying his long-term future to the club. The 17-year-old has already become one of the best players at Barcelona, and now cements his place as a cornerstone of their project.

The deal cannot come into force until he turns 18, in July, and there was also no pictures of Lamine Yamal signing the new deal, an unusual detail. This is reportedly due to the fact that his grandmother could not be there, and Lamine Yamal wanted all of his family there for the official photos.

Did Lamine Yamal’s father post his new salary on Instagram?

One person who was present was father Mounir Nasraoui, who has been active in accompanying his son during his early career. He was seen outside the club offices shouting ‘Visca El Barca’ after the event, and then proceeded to post a picture on his Intagram story with his son at the basketball arena. With no context, he posted ‘19,3’ as the caption.

Story from Lamine Yamal's father
Image via Mounir Nasraoui / Instagram

Some have speculated that this could be the value of his new salary in millions, Cadena SER have claimed that €19.3m could refer to his net salary, including the bonus that Lamine Yamal woud earn for winning the Ballon d’Or. Meanwhile El Chiringuito have disputed this idea, with Jose Alvarez claiming to have spoken with Nasraoui. His claim is that the 19 refers to the number Lamine Yamal wears, and the three is a reflection of the number of titles he has won this year.

What do we know about Lamine Yamal’s contract?

There has been plenty of speculation about Lamine Yamal’s salary. Last week Director of Football Deco denied claims that he had asked to be the best-paid in the squad, while President Joan Laporta had said that Lamine Yamal needed a contract in accordance with his new status.

It is thought that he has a €1b release clause, and his base salary will be around €8m net per year. However including all of the variables and bonuses, he could become the best-paid player in the squad. It has also been suggested that his salary will rise by €2m per season.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Lamine Yamal Mounir Nasraoui

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News