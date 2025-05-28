Chelsea personnel surrender to Isco after UEFA Conference League final

Real Betis may have lost the UEFA Conference League final to Chelsea, but they came out of the match with a lot of credit. And in particular, Isco was the player wearing the green and white that dazzled many with his performance in Poland.

Isco was in spectacular form against Chelsea, as he has been since returning from a broken leg in January. He set up Ez Abde’s opening goal, and in general, the Premier League side could not get near him during the first half.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca opens up on Isco talk

Isco’s quality was not only appreciated by Betis and neutrals, but also Chelsea. As per Diario AS, head coach Enzo Maresca spoke positively on the 33-year-old.

“I told Isco that he has a quality that still makes the difference.”

Marc Cucurella credits international teammate Isco

It’s a disappointing to Isco’s season with Betis, but his football is not done yet. He will soon join up with the Spain squad for the UEFA Nations League finals, where he will be on the same side as Marc Cucurella, whom he faced on Wednesday. And the Chelsea defender is very grateful to be teammates on the international stage with the veteran midfielder, as per MD.

“He’s a great player. He has already shown it. He is again in a second youth and today we had to suffer it, but a week from now I will have to enjoy it. Very happy to share moments, training and time with players of this quality and who have won so much. It is not an easy thing and you can learn a lot.”

It was not to be for Isco and Betis on Wednesday, but it has still been a very encouraging season. They will be back in European action in 2025-26 when they enter the Europa League, which is another competition that they will fancy their chances in.