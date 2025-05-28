Real Betis rue missed chances as Chelsea win UEFA Conference League

Real Betis have lost in the UEFA Conference League final, with Chelsea scoring four second half goals on their way to a 4-1 win in Poland.

Real Betis make dream start with goal after nine minutes

Manuel Pellegrini’s side made a confident start against their Premier League opponents, and their reward was the opening goal after nine minutes. After winning back the ball, Isco slipped it across to Ez Abde, who fired past former Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

That was a dream start for Betis, and it could – and perhaps should – have got even better. Marc Bartra was denied by a good save from Jorgensen, while Johnny Cardoso should have done better after being set up by Abde. And in the end, they were made to pay for not scoring a second in the first half.

Chelsea take control in second half with four goals

Just beyond the hour mark, Chelsea got the equaliser that they had been threatening throughout the opening 20 minutes of the second half. It was a fine cross from Cole Palmer that landed on the head of Enzo Fernandez, who made no mistake from close range.

And five minutes later, Chelsea completed the comeback. It was Palmer at the heart of the move again as he turned Romaine Perraud inside out before delivering another cross for Nicolas Jackson, also formerly of Villarreal, to score.

Betis were chasing the game after that, and they were punished for a mistake from Youssef Sabaly that led to Jadon Sancho curling home Chelsea’s third on 83 minutes. And it would get even better for the London club in stoppage time as Moises Caicedo fired home a deflected effort to make it 4-1.

A three-goal defeat is harsh on Betis, who were excellent throughout their UEFA Conference League campaign. They miss out on this occasion, but they will have chances to win a European trophy in the future, of that there is no doubt.