Manuel Pellegrini confirms Real Betis injuries led to UEFA Conference League final defeat

Real Betis missed out on winning their first ever European trophy on Wednesday as they fell to a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final. It was a heartbreaking night for Los Verdiblancos, who had led at half time before conceding four unanswered goals in the second period.

Manuel Pellegrini reveals two injury blows for Real Betis

As per Diario AS, Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini gave his reaction the match in Poland. He confirmed that Ricardo Rodriguez, who was withdrawn at half time, and Ez Abde suffered injuries that meant they were unable to continue, and that really affected his side.

“It’s one of the toughest nights for me, of course, but we were facing Chelsea, not a minor opponent. It leaves me worse that we beat them in the first half. We had a very good first half. We were superior, we scored a goal and we had several more chances. The second half was conditioned by injuries, Ricardo and Abde, they did more damage to us on the left and with those goals they turned it around in a few minutes.

“Ricardo also had his left side well controlled. The injuries occurred and we couldn’t keep up the pace we expected. They were a difficult opponent. We did not increase the advantage and I think that the final goal does not reflect the difference that existed (between the two teams).”

Pellegrini speaks on supporters, looks ahead to next season

Pellegrini also paid tribute to the Betis supporters, and also afforded himself the opportunity to look ahead to next season.

“I am very proud of how people supported us permanently. We wanted to give him the joy of winning this final, but we couldn’t. We have to start from scratch next season, make a squad as competitive as possible for the Europa League and La Liga. I think that reaching this final was meritorious and also reaching Europe. We are left with the bitterness of this match.”