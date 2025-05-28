Marc-Andre Ter Stegen facing battle to save Barcelona career

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is off the back of a rough season individually, and his time at Barcelona as a whole is now under threat. Wojciech Szczesny’s expected stay means that he has a serious fight on his hands for the starting goalkeeper position, and further to this, the club are also in the market for a new shot-stopper.

Barcelona have doubts about Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

There have been plenty of doubts surrounding Ter Stegen’s performances in recent years, and given that he is now 33, there will soon come a time when he is replaced. But that day could happen sooner rather than later, if reports are to be believed.

As reported by Diario AS, Barcelona officials have doubts about Ter Stegen’s performance levels going into the 2025-26 campaign. And because of this, he will be required to show a good level during pre-season – if he does not, there is a good chance that he is either sold, or is dropped to being the club’s backup goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen could consider exit if dropped to Barcelona no.2

It is noted that Ter Stegen currently has no intention of leaving Barcelona, but were he to no longer be a starter, the situation would likely change – especially with next season being the start of a World Cup year. He dreams of being Germany’s start in North America next summer, but that would not be guaranteed if he is not playing.

The problem for Ter Stegen, and Barcelona in a sense, is that he is currently only attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. That destination is one that he is not considering at all, and if he were to go there, it would probably affect his chances of starting for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

It remains to be seen how Ter Stegen’s situation plays out, but what’s certain is that he is under pressure at Barcelona.