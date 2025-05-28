While Barcelona’s top priority in recent weeks was always reported as Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, the past week’s headlines have been filled with one name: Joan Garcia. The Espanyol goalkeeper has an array of teams pursuing his signature, but Barcelona have moved swiftly to present him with an offer.

The 24-year-old has a €25m release clause, and it has been framed as Barcelona believing it was too good of an opportunity to miss. The impressive shot-stopper reportedly has an offer on the table from the Blaugrana, and has twice refused to rule out a move across town to the Barcelona.

Barcelona change course for goalkeeping position

It had previously been received knowledge that the Blaugrana were putting off question marks about the future of the goalkeeping position, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen poised to become number one again after missing most of this season with injury. Garcia is the top choice for Barcelona this summer, but Sport say that they will now move for a goalkeeper this summer regardless of whether Garcia is willing to join.

Two alternatives to Joan Garcia

On Wednesday it was broken that Barcelona had enquired about Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. The Dutch international is one of two main alternatives that Barcelona are looking at. The 22-year-old fits the bill with his proactive style and good ball-playing ability, but the cost of a deal might see them shy away. Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier is the other option at the forefront of their thinking, although similarly Barcelona know that Les Dogues will ask for a minimum of €40m.

In addition to Jofre Torrents, Flick has called up Dro and Juan Hernández to participate in pre-season with the first team starting July 13th. There will be more La Masia players, although fewer than last year. @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 28, 2025

Impact on Ter Stegen and Wojciech Szczesny

Polish veteran Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly decided to accept a two-year renewal offer, and he is primed to be the back-up. Meanwhile Inaki Pena looks primed to depart his boyhood club this summer. The real question mark is how Marc-Andre ter Stegen would respond if Barcelona were to bring in another potential number one.