Barcelona will be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, and at this stage, their leading target is Joan Garcia. The 24-year-old was arguably the best in his position in La Liga last season, and despite the fact that he plays for local rivals Espanyol, there is a desire to get a deal done.

Barcelona are determined to land Garcia, and they have already sent him a contract offer. Despite playing for Espanyol, the man himself has refused to rule out crossing the city divide this summer, but that’s not to say that he will definitely do this.

Joan Garcia whittles next club down to two options

🚨💰 #Información | El Espanyol ya tiene el presupuesto preparado y reservado para la salida de Joan Garcia. ✍🏾 El portero blanquiazul ya se habría decantado por su nuevo club y el Espanyol se prepara para su salida. 👉🏽 Salida inminente. pic.twitter.com/YFZc66PTXC — Xavi Espinosa (@xaviespinosaa) May 28, 2025

🚨👉🏽 Actualizamos: Newcastle o Barça. — Xavi Espinosa (@xaviespinosaa) May 28, 2025

And that’s because Garcia is also handling interest from the Premier League. Arsenal pushed very hard to sign him last summer, but despite still being keen, they have been left behind by one of their rivals: Newcastle United.

And according to Relevo’s Xavi Espinosa, it is Barcelona and Newcastle that Garcia is choosing between for his next move, having ruled out all other options. Espanyol are already resigned to their goalkeeper moving on, and as per the report, a deal could be struck as early as the next few days.

Espanyol will not negotiate with any club

Once Garcia has chosen his next club, things should move quickly from there. It is already known that Espanyol have no intention of negotiating – and especially with Barcelona. As such, he will depart upon the activation of his €25m release clause, which is still a very good deal for whoever wins the two-horse race.

This should be a very interesting battle between Barcelona and Newcastle. The Catalans are a more attractive prospect, but Garcia may not be an immediate starter due to the presence of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Wojciech Szczesny. By comparison, he would find playing time easier to come by at the Premier League side.