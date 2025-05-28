Barcelona have sent contract offer to 24-year-old priority target

Barcelona have made their intentions perfectly clear that to Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. The 24-year-old has emerged as their top target to strengthen their options in goal, following a breakout season, but is yet to make a decision on his future.

His doubts would be about crossing the divide in the Catalan derby, from one rival to another. Garcia was intending on a move to the Premier League, with firm interest from Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Arsenal. However Barcelona’s interest has suddenly become real, and after reports that an agreement on personal terms had been sealed on Sunday, MD say that Barcelona have already made an offer.

Garcia now has an offer in writing and on the table from the Blaugrana. He will meet with with his agents on Friday and Monday to make a decision on his future. The deal would be for five years, and would include a bonus for earning an international call-up.

Agents in favour of Barcelona move?

The Espanyol star is represented by Andy Bara and Juanma Romero, who also have former Barcelona man Mikayil Faye and last summer’s star signing Dani Olmo amongst their clientele too. During Siempre Positivo, it was mentioned that Bara and Romero have a very good relationship with Barcelona’s Director of Football Deco, and they could be in favour of a move to the Blaugrana for their client.

Joan Garcia ‘not against’ facing Espanyol for next club

Giving an interview, Garcia admitted that he would face no issues were he to play against Los Pericos, and declared that he would be choosing ‘the best option for him’. Nevertheless, the rivalry will be a factor to consider, and he will have plenty of options. Espanyol are keen to wrap up a deal before the end of June, in order to balance their accounts, and Sporting Director Fran Garagarza has confirmed they will be demanding the entire €25m release clause for his signature.