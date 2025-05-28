Barcelona are taking steps towards the signing of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The 27-year-old is not wanted by club, and Barcelona are seeking additions in the attacking third of the pitch.

According to Sport, Barcelona’s Director of Football Deco has held a meeting with the Manchester United forward’s agent, which took place on Wednesday morning to discuss a potential move. The Blaugrana believe that a move for top priority Luis Diaz will be ‘very difficult’ to pull off, and have decided to make advances with their alternatives.

Rashford was already an option for Barcelona in the January transfer window, but the Catalan side did not have space in their salary limit. The England international, who is seemingly prioritising a move to Barcelona, held out until the final days of the transfer market before securing a loan to Aston Villa.

Manchester United have set €48m asking price

One thing that could get in the way is his asking price. United have set a €48m asking price for Rashford, and are prioritising a sale over a loan move. However Barcelona know that the Red Devils are desperate to move Rashford and his wages on. Their intention is that Rashford refuses all other options, and prioritises a move to Barcelona, then United will be forced to consider Barcelona’s offer. It would be a loan, and very probably include an option to buy.

Rashford willing to hold out for Barcelona

The meeting in Barcelona helped to confirm that Rashford would indeed be willing to hold out for a move to Camp Nou. It would require plenty of patience, with Barcelona also yet to resolve their salary limit issues, but Rashford is willing to wait provided their interest is solid. Hansi Flick has given the green light to the move, and he and Deco believe that Rashford fits their style of play. Fabrizio Romano has added that Rashford is one of four options on Barcelona’s shortlist.

🚨 Marcus Rashford will be available for all clubs for £40m. He remains on Barça shortlist since January, when deal didn’t happen as no sale took place. His camp met with Barcelona again today, as @tjuanmarti reports as Rashford is one of 4 options on Barça list. pic.twitter.com/VUan0WRtFX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2025

Luis Diaz deal difficult

Figures of between €70-85m have been quoted for Barcelona to bring in their top priority, Liverpool’s Diaz. However a recent report also suggested that Diaz was utilising Barcelona’s interest in contract negotiations, even if he would also be open to a move to Barcelona. Rashford on loan would be a vastly different option.