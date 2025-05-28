Atletico Madrid are closing in on their first big move of the summer transfer window, as they look to get a deal for Alex Baena of Villarreal. The 23-year-old has been one of the best players in La Liga over the last two seasons, and has made the decision to make the jump to the next level, after a tearful farewell to La Ceramica on Sunday.

As per MD, Baena and Atletico have already reached an agreement on personal terms. His mind is set on joining Los Rojiblancos, and he has made up his mind on that. Atletico have earmarked him as a priority for this summer, and negotiations are expected to be wrapped up swiftly.

Negotiations between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid

It was reported on Wednesday that talks had been opened by Atletico with a view to signing Baena. Villarreal, who were grateful to Baena for rejecting an offer from Saudi Arabia in January, will not stand in his way. Despite having a €55m release clause, may be allowed to leave for somewhere around €45-50m.

Rodrigo Riquelme factor

The Yellow Submarine already have a replacement in mind: Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme. The 25-year-old is set to leave this summer after less than 1,000 minutes this season under Diego Simeone. It is not clear how much he is vaued at, but Atletico are keen to include Riquelme in the Baena deal. For their part, Villarreal would rather that the deals remained separate.

Baena’s magic touch

Baena has been one of the most impressive players in La Liga over the past two seasons, becoming the chief playmaker for Villarreal. This has been evidenced by his breaking into the Spain squad, and his numbers. Last season he registered 18 assists and five goals, the former the most of anyone in Europe’s top five leagues. This season that became seven goals and 10 assists, leading La Liga’s midfielders in that regard, and placing only behind Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.