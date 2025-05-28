Atletico Madrid are expected to be busy on the transfer front this summer, and there are chances of significant player departures – especially as funds need to be raised for the reported signings of Alex Baena and Cristian Romero. But among those that will not be leaving the RiyadhAir Metropolitano is Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez is off the back of a very impressive first season at Atleti. The former Manchester City striker amassed 29 goals across all competitions, with 17 of those coming in La Liga. He had a slow start in the Spanish capital, but in recent months, he has established himself as one of La Liga’s best number nines.

Premier League interest in Julian Alvarez is confirmed

🚨🇦🇷 Atlético Madrid absolutely wants to keep Julian Alvarez. It’s true that there’s interest from the Premier League, but Atleti insists on keeping him. [🎖️: @FabrizioRomano via @AnfieldSector] pic.twitter.com/nv35Wb3geM — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 28, 2025

And because of this, it is perhaps no surprise that clubs have taken an interest in signing Alvarez this summer. Arsenal have been strongly linked with him in recent days, and Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that clubs in the Premier League are looking to sign the Argentina international.

Atletico Madrid have no plans to entertain offers

But despite this, Atleti have no desire to let Alvarez leave the club this summer. It must be remembered that he was signed for €95m in 2024, so anyone wanting to do business 12 months on would need to pay significant more than that to even get Los Colchoneros to the negotiating table.

It makes complete sense for Atleti to take a hard-line stance on Alvarez. He was excellent last season, and if they are to mount a proper challenge to Barcelona and Real Madrid in the 2025-26 campaign, they will need to look to him for goals.

There is likely to be more chance of Alvarez moving on from Atleti in 2026, at which point Barcelona could enter the race, as they look to sign a successor to Robert Lewandowski. If they do, those clubs in the Premier League who have an interest will surely be at a disadvantage.