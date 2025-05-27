Ahead of the Europa Conference League final between Chelsea and Real Betis, Polish police have unfortunately been forced to intervene following a fight breaking out in one of Wroclaw’s main squares. The incident occurred in the evening, and was quickly broken up by the police.

That is according to ED, who say that the incident began around 20:00 local time, and fans of both teams were involved. Footage from the incidents shows that glasses, bottles and chairs were thrown outside of a restaurant, while fans also began punching each other. A number of police descended on the incident, and used pepper spray to help detain the culprits.

It was thought that these are the only incidents that have occurred, in an otherwise peaceful atmosphere in the South-West of Poland.

Riot police intervene in Wroclaw

However as night set in, police have begun using anti-riot gear to disperse fans in central Wroclaw, with altercations continuing.

Isco and Marc Bartra highlight ‘family’ ahead of the final

Real Betis stars and Isco and Marc Bartra noted that one of the best things that Los Verdiblancos could call on in the final was that they were a family. They highlighted that they felt as if they would have extra motivation over Chelsea for their first ever European final, and manager Manuel Pellegrini rejected the idea they were major underdogs.

Bartra also went on to explain to Marca that he had been out and about in Wroclaw earlier in the day with his actual family.

“I was able to spend twenty minutes strolling with my family. I met Betis fans, very excited. We know how important it is, how happy they are. It’s not just about winning; by being here, we’ve made so many people happy, and we’re making history, which is what we want. Giving them the joy of winning a European title is something Betis fans will remember for a lifetime, and it will stay that way. I hope it can happen.”