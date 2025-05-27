Real Madrid set for third summer signing as €50m deal nears completion

Real Madrid have already been very busy on the transfer front, and soon, they will finalise their third signing of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Last week, it was announced by Real Madrid that Dean Huijsen would be arriving from AFC Bournemouth, and the Spain international will be joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold – no official confirmation has yet been made in regards to the Liverpool defender, but an agreement is taken for granted.

Real Madrid close to agreeing deal for Alvaro Carreras

And now Real Madrid are set for their third signing, with Relevo reporting that a deal to sign Alvaro Carreras from Benfica is in its final stages.

Earlier this month, the decision was taken for Real Madrid to explore the signing of a new left-back. Current players Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia have been unconvincing this season, and as such, Xabi Alonso and the club’s sporting department made the joint-decision to explore the market.

Deal to cost in region of €50m

Carreras is the player that Real Madrid have settled on, and barring any last-minute hitches, he will head to the Santiago Bernabeu in the very near future. As per the report, a deal worth in the region of €50m is close to being finalised, and the expectation is that everything will be agreed upon in the coming days.

Real Madrid expect Carreras to be signed during the pre-Club World Cup transfer window, alongside Huijsen and Alexander-Arnold. In principle, all three players will be available to Alonso for the Club World Cup, thus surely increasing Los Blancos’ chances of success in this summer’s tournament.

€50m is a significant amount, and a fair portion of this transfer fee will be heading to Manchester United, who have a sell-on clause for Carreras. But it is clear that Real Madrid see him as the right man, and at 22, he perfectly fits the club’s transfer policy.