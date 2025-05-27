Real Madrid bid farewell to another club legend – ‘Always in our hearts’

Real Madrid are waving farewell to another club legend this summer, after the club confirmed that Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez would be leaving the club. Raul has been linked with numerous clubs during his time as manager of the B side, and been close to the exit on several occasions, but after six years, will finally leave Castilla.

The legendary forward leaves having returned during the 2018-19 season to take over the under-16 side, and after being put in charge of the under-19s the following year, won the UEFA Youth League in his opening months in coaching. He would then be promoted to take over the Castilla side, and managed 209 games, but could not secure promotion to Segunda, despite several play-off finishes.

Raul exit was no secret at Real Madrid

Raul’s exit does not come as a surprise, with a number of reports claiming that he would leave the club this summer. Under-19 manager Alvaro Arbeloa is set to take over from him, with Julio Baptista also returning to the club to coach in the youth ranks.

Real Madrid’s official statement was notably clear in saying that it was Raul who had made the decision to leave, but declared that Raul would ‘always be in the hearts of every Madridista and Real Madrid will always be his home’.

Next steps for Raul?

The big disappointment for Raul came on Monday, when Xabi Alonso, who also coached in the youth ranks at Real Madrid, was presented in the job that he wanted. After being passed over for a third time, it appears he feels his time at the club has come to an end. Raul continues to be heavily linked with teams in Germany, especially former club Schalke, but it remains to be seen whether he will leave Spain for a second time in his career.

During a statement on social media, Raul thanked the club and its employees, noted that a ‘new stage’ in his life as a manager was beginning, and ‘one day I will be back at the place that will always be my home.’