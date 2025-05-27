A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides get busy going into the summer.

Alaves

Veteran forward Kike Garcia may be 35, but he was Alaves’ most effective forward last season with 13 goals. According to Matteo Moretto, he has already agreed a deal to sign for Espanyol on a free, and now that Los Pericos have secured survival, the move will be completed.

Kike García firmó por el Espanyol hace varias semanas, sólo a la espera de la confirmación de que el club perico lograse la salvación. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 26, 2025

Meanwhile MD note that Alaves will try to extend Manu Sanchez’s stay in Vitoria-Gasteiz, after a successful loan spell from Celta Vigo. Sporting Director Sergio Fernandez was coy on the future of Mirandes loanee Joaquin Panichelli, but confirmed star defender Abdel Abqar would leave on a free. Carles Alena is unlikely to continue at Alaves after his loan expires too.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid remain the subject of plenty of talk, beyond the future of Julian Alvarez, as they look to strengthen their squad. For Colchoneros, the most exciting update is that they have made an enquiry for German forward Nick Woltemade, the 23-year-old making waves at Suttgart. That comes from Diario AS; this season he has 17 goals, and acts primarily as a target man.

At the other end of the pitch, Atletico have seemingly made RCD Mallorca’s Leo Roman their top target for the back-up goalkeeper role. The same paper say he could be available for €6-7m, as Mallorca look to sell before the last year of his deal.

🚨🇩🇪 JUST IN – Pending Confirmation: Atlético Madrid have made an inquiry for Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade (23, 1.98 m tall.). He currently does not wish to leave, but Atleti are trying to convince him to join them with Correa’s departure. His profile fits Diego Simeone’s… pic.twitter.com/1zgQr8nkyb — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 27, 2025

In addition, talk that Atletico could bring back Santiago Mourino from Alaves this summer. The Uruguayan centre-back moved for €3m with a 50% sell-on clause, but Atleitco have a €4m buyback clause, which rises by €1m over the next two years. Following the exit of Axel Witsel, they are weighing up a move to make the 23-year-old squad depth say Relevo.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo look set to lose Alfon Gonzalez, who is out of contract, and Marca say that Javier Manquillo, Jailson and goalkeeper Vicente Guaita will all leave too. The Galicians will likely not try to extend loanee Iker Losada either. They do want to hold onto Borja Iglesias and Ilaix Moriba, and will try to reach an agreement on a new contract for Sergio Carreira.

Getafe

Top goalscorer Mauro Arambarri was again crucial for Getafe having put his injuries behind him this season. Cadena Cope say that he has interest from the United Arab Emirates, but Villarreal are also looking at him. Arambarri’s release clause is €12m.

With uncertainty over the future of manager Jose Bordalas, Getafe have also reached an agreement with Sporting Director Ruben Reyes to end his time at the club, say Relevo.

Girona

One of Girona’s long-term servants and club captains Juanpe is set to leave the club. Cadena SER (via Sport) say he has accepted an offer in Mexico that could be from Deportivo Toluca, with his contract up this season. The second most appearances in Girona’s history (265) and with nine years at Montilivi, it will be the end of an era.

In terms of additions, MD say that Huesca left-back Ignasi Villarasa is an option they have in mind, while Leganes winger Juan Cruz, also on the agenda at Rayo Vallecano and Valencia, is also a player they are tracking.

Osasuna

Osasuna could well be losing starting right-back Jesus Areso this summer, and they will be prepared. Leganes right-back Valentin Rosier is out of contract this summer, and Osasuna have closed a deal with him, reports Matteo Moretto.

Osasuna cierra el fichaje de Valentin Rosier. https://t.co/xccuJLEZm4 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 26, 2025

RCD Mallorca

Canada forward Cyle Larin has decided to end his time on the island, say Marca. Larin has told his agents to find him a new club, after a mixed two seasons at Son Moix. They will do the best to recover some of the €7.5m spent on him. The same outlet quote goalkeeper Dominik Greif, who has said that while he would ‘love to stay’ at the club, the two parties are ‘far apart’ on a new contract agreement.

Real Betis

Real Betis might be focused on the Conference League final, but MD say that 20-year-old centre-back Nobel Mendy is being pursued by PSV Eindhoven. They are in talks for the Sengalese defender, who Betis are asking €5m for.

Real Sociedad

After recently changing agents, Takefusa Kubo is said to be evaluating his future at the club, following a disappointing season both individually and collectively. El Diario Vasco (via Diario AS) note that La Real have no intention of letting him go on the cheap though, and will demand his full €60m release clause, bearing in mind half of it will go to Real Madrid due to a sell-on clause.

Midfielder Urko Gonzalez, who made an impact on loan at Espanyol, is set on a competing for a spot back at Real Sociedad. Marca explain that with Martin Zubimendi, he intends to compete for a place with Jon Gorrotxategi, when he returns from Mirandes.