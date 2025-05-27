Isco on Chelsea – ‘What do they have that Betis don’t? Above all, money’

Real Betis star Isco has declared that the biggest difference between his side and Europa Conference League final opponents Chelsea is financial. Both he and teammate Marc Bartra speaking before the final played up the fact that it is a major occasion for Los Verdiblancos who are in their first ever European final.

After a slow start to the season, Betis have turned things around in 2025, and with the return of Isco from injury and the addition of Antony from Manchester United, looked like a different side. The former Real Madrid man said that Betis will have more motivation going into the final in Wroclaw though.

“Good question… Well, above all, money, and after that, we’re two good teams, with great players, and tomorrow we have a very important match. I think what Betis has most is excitement for this match, for this final, for writing their history in Europe, and that’s a point in our favour,” he told Marca.

Isco – ‘We’ve shown we’re capable of beating anyone’

Betis had a relatively kind run to the Conference League final, entering as heavy favourites against Vitoria Guimaraes and Jagiellonia, although Fiorentina were perhaps favoured in the semi-final. Betis have secured wins over Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid this season though, as well as a draw away to Barcelona.

“I don’t know if they’re more powerful, but we’re convinced. In the end, as I mentioned in the dressing room, belief is the first step to victory. It’s going to be a tough game, but we trust the squad. We’re a family. We’ve shown we’re capable of beating anyone, and we’re looking forward to that final and giving joy to the fans, who deserve it the most.”

“Tomorrow is a very special match, an important final for history, and I hope to be able to bring joy to one of the fanbases that most deserves it.”

Marc Bartra – ‘Chelsea are on a different level, but we’re a family’

Meanwhile Marc Bartra also highlighted the importance of the occasion for Real Betis, noting that his side have grown into the season.

“Chelsea, in terms of history, in Europe, as a club, is coming from an era where they were winning everything, but we’re a family. I told the manager in preseason that I saw a lot of commitment; we’ve been growing as a team to the point where we can achieve our goals and be here today. And since we’re a family, this isn’t a final; it’s something more, it goes beyond that. It’s a huge deal for Betis, and we’re going in with a level of commitment, joy, and desire that will keep us there.”