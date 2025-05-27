Girona appear to have made a decision on whether to sign Oriol Romeu and Bryan Gil, who are on loan from Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, on a permanent basis ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Both players arrived last summer on loans, but they each had a buy option included in the agreed deals. In regards to Bryan, his clause was valued at €15m, and earlier this year, it was reported that Girona were seriously considering activating this at the end of the season. But as it turns out, they have decided not to do so.

And the same can be said too for Romeu, who returned to Girona last summer just 12 months on from leaving the Catalans for Barcelona. He struggled back at Montilivi, failing to become a regular starter for head coach Michel Sanchez.

Girona confirm four loanees have returned to parent clubs

On Tuesday, Girona confirmed that Bryan and Romeu would be returning to Spurs and Barcelona respectively, alongside other loanees Arthur Melo and Arnaut Danjuma, who have gone back to Fiorentina and Villarreal.

📌 Oriol Romeu, Bryan Gil, Arnaut Danjuma i Arthur Melo tornen als seus clubs d'origen El Club vol expressar-los el seu agraïment i desitjar-los molta sort en el futur. 👏 Gràcies Oriol, Bryan, Arnaut i Arthur! — Girona FC (@GironaFC) May 27, 2025

There is still a chance for Bryan and Romeu to re-join Girona

However, this announcement does not necessarily mean that Bryan or Romeu will not return to Girona later in the summer. In regards to the latter, he is out of contract at Barcelona, and with no plans for a new deal to be offered, he will become a free agent at the start of July.

Tottenham are also looking to sell Bryan, and the likelihood is that they would offer lower than the €15m buy clause that Girona had, which means that there is chances for the Catalans to return to the bidding.

It will be interesting to see how Girona go about their business this summer. Their disappointing 16th place finish in La Liga could mean that there is less money to spend on deals during the upcoming transfer window.