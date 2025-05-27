Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes is at a crossroads in his future at the club, with Los Blancos interested in extending his contract. However the Brazilian forward is yet to make a decision on whether he wants to continue at the club.

Rodrygo has been at the centre of speculation for several weeks, having not featured for the final month of the season for Real Madrid, while Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with his signature. Sources have told Football España that Rodrygo is disappointed with his decline in game time, and wants to hold talks with Xabi Alonso to understand his role in the team going forward.

Real Madrid want to extend Rodrygo Goes contract

Although he has a deal until 2028, said sources have revealed that Real Madrid are looking to extend his deal until 2030, signalling how important he is in their long-term plans. They want to ensure his continuity in the squad, but at the time of writing there are differences with regard to contract negotiations.

Rodrygo will not commit his future until he has clarity on his role though, which will only come through talks with Alonso. Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as an interested party, despite their signing of Khvicha Kavaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Bradely Barcola over the last three seasons, but either way, Ligue 1 or the Premier League are his most likely destinations. If no talks with Alonso occur, then Rodrygo could decide to leave Los Blancos too, without guarantees on his role.

Xabi Alonso coy on tactical plans at Real Madrid

During his opening press conference as Real Madrid manager, Alonso gave nothing away about what shape he would play in, or even a precise style of football. Neither did he show his hand with regard to several players, stating on Rodrygo that he ‘would have to have a conversation’, as with all players, also stating that Rodrygo, ‘would be important, like everyone’.