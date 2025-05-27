On Wednesday, Real Betis will go for their first European trophy when they take on Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final. It will be a very tough test for Los Verdiblancos, but there is belief that they can cause an upset.

And it is not just in Andalusia where this feeling exists – it is also among those associated with Betis’ Premier League opposition. Speaking to Football España in collaboration with NewBettingSites.uk, former Chelsea player Pat Nevin gave his thoughts on Wednesday’s UEFA Conference League final.

“Everything that has happened in the Conference League so far means absolutely nothing. This is not a competition that a team like Chelsea, who have spent so much money, should have been concerned about getting to the final of. A lot of teams were not their class – which isn’t a dig, it just emphasises the financial disparity.

“But forget about that now, as they have to face Betis. They are a very decent side, and a lot of their players are those that people in England will know. And some of there are seen as “rejects” – absolute nonsense. You don’t beat Real Madrid, and also get two draws against Barcelona, unless you are a very good team. Chelsea will know that, and if they don’t, they will during the final.”

Nevin also stressed that the possible match-ups between Betis and Chelsea players could be game-decided. He believes that his former club can use a certain player to nullify Isco, who spoke on the Premier League side during media duties, while he also discussed the early-anticipated clash between Antony and Marc Cucurella.

“The match-ups during the final will be massively important. Isco is fantastic, and his creativity will be a massive concern for Chelsea. But saying that, if Moises Caicedo were to be played in midfield rather than at right-back, it would be a nightmare for Betis. He is an exceptional player – but as a midfielder. He’s not a defender, despite having been played there a lot this season.

“Marc Cucurella is brilliant, and he is so hard to play against. He runs all the time, and he drags his opponent everywhere. It will be fascinating to see him up against Antony, who will need to help out defensively in order for that threat to be nullified.”

Nevin believes that Betis have a great chance to win their first European trophy, as he believes that the experience in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad will go a long way.

“Betis’ big advantage for this match is that their players know that they will become legends if they win. Chelsea won’t have the same feeling, given that they have already had plenty of success in recent years. They will be up for the final, but I don’t know if they will have the same ultra-passion that Betis will. The difference is that Chelsea might have it, whereas Betis will.

“And another possible advantage for Betis is the experience. Chelsea won the Champions League in 2021, but from that squad, they only have one player that played in that final – Reece James, and he may not even start. So many people have told me that Chelsea are definitely going to win, but for me, this is going to be one of the hardest major tournament finals that they have had.

“I think the final will go to penalties, and because it will be a lottery after that, I can see Betis being most likely to win because they are more experienced.”