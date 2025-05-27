Real Madrid could be on the hunt for a new attacker this summer, but their leading target is at risk of being poached by Bayern Munich, who are on the prowl after missing out on Florian Wirtz.

In recent years, Bayern have kept a close eye on the La Liga market. They signed Marc Roca from Espanyol in 2020, and more recently, Bryan Zaragoza signed from Granada last year. And although that deal has been a let-down, they have set their sights on another attacker operating in Spanish football’s top flight.

Bayern Munich keen on summer move for Nico Williams

And that player is Nico Williams. As reported by Sport Bild (via Diario AS), Bayern have identified the Athletic Club winger as a leading alternative to Wirtz, who is expected to sign for Liverpool in the coming weeks.

But Bayern won’t have it all their own way in their pursuit of Nico. Real Madrid have also stepped up their interest of late, while Arsenal also consider him to be a leading target for their left wing position.

It looks like this summer will be another one that is full of speculation for Nico, who was chased by Barcelona in 2024. Athletic will be nervy about the possibility of losing their prized attacker, although there is some confidence that he will reject all advances in favour of staying put in Bilbao.

€60m is the asking price that clubs need to pay

Los Leones will need to have faith, as they could be powerless to stop a deal from happening in the summer. Nico has a release clause worth in the region of €60m, and while that being activated is the only way for him to leave this summer, there are clubs reportedly willing to do just that.

It will be interesting to see where Nico ends up come the start of next season, but for now, he remains at Athletic.